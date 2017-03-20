Mike WiLL Made-It Recruits Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, More For 'Ransom 2'

Ransom 2 is stacked to the brim with big name features. Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Big Sean, Future and more appear throughout the 17 tracks. Rae Sremmurd team up with the producer once again.

The brothers appear on "Perfect Pint" alongside Lamar and Gucci Mane, and Swae Lee has his own feature on 'Bars of Soap." Ransom 2 marks the follow-up to Mike's 2014 release Ransom; the album will be released on March 24th. See the tracklist here.