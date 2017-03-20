Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Obituary Release Animated 'Ten Thousand Ways To Die' Video
03-20-2017
.
Obituary

Obituary celebrated their new self-titled album hitting stores with the release of a new animated music video for the album's track ""Ten Thousand Ways To Die."

The new clip reunited the band will director Balazs Grof who they had worked with on their "Violence" Video. The band had the following to say about the new visual, "We are so stoked about the new 'Ten Thousand Ways To Die' video.

"We knew even while making the 'Violence' video from the Inked In Blood release that there would be a continuation video to follow. It just goes to show once again that this band is not afraid to have a good time and laugh at ourselves.

Balazs is an amazing artist and captured the band's characters and personalities perfectly in both videos and we are so excited to get the reaction from the Obituary fans." Watch the video here.

Obituary Music, DVDs, Books and more

Obituary T-shirts and Posters

More Obituary News

Obituary Music
