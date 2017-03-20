Stargate Release 'Waterfall' Music Video

But Stargate still enlisted two world champion dancers to bring their song to life. Shot in Ontario, California and directed by Malia James, the video features air dancers Inka Henriikka Tiitto and Amalie Hegland Lauritzen.

The pair enter a futuristic–and foggy–arena housing an air tunnel. In that tunnel, they spin, fall, fly and more. Cameras circle around the tunnel to capture their movement and motion while electric lights flash neon blues and pinks and more moody reds and blues to enhance their artistry. Watch the video here.