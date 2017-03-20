Video Of Mastodon Debuting New Songs Live Goes Online

The group's first live show supporting the project opened with the lead single, "Sultan's Curse", and also featured concert debuts of follow-up tracks "Show Yourself" and "Andromeda" alongside a mix of classic tunes.

Due March 31, Mastodon will launch the record on a spring tour of North America in Missoula, MT on April 14 with guests Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles.

The band recorded their seventh album with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Quarry in Kennesaw, Georgia last year. Watch the videos from the SXSW show here.