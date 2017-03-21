|
Axl Rose Looks Happier Since Guns N' Roses Reunion Say Sixx
.
Axl Rose appears to be happier now following his reunion with original Guns N' Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan, believes former Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx. Former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba is in Sixx: AM with Nikki and the bassist was asked about Axl related topics in video interview late last year, but which was just recently published on YouTube. Sixx told Neon Sunsets, "Of all the people in the business that have tried to get the original Guns N' Roses back together, they could never get it back together. They got a version of it back together, and you can see Axl looks happier. They're gonna go out and they're gonna play, and he's gonna do that AC/DC stuff." He then revealed the extent of his relationship with Rose, "I don't know Axl, really, that well. I mean, I knew him a bit in the '80s when [GNR] opened for Motley Crue. He was always sweet to me. He was always kind of shy and respectful. "And I'm happy for him. He looks happy. He looks healthy. He missed doing what he's doing right now, and I'm sure having Slash and Duff by his side feels really good. So it's badass. Good for him. And good for Slash and Duff too. Good for the fans." Watch the full interview here.
