Brad Paisley Streaming New Song 'Heaven South'

The first track on the release, "Heaven South" is available as an instant free track when pre-ordering the album, and was written by Brad Paisley, Brent Anderson and Chris DuBois.

"Heaven South" is an ode to the people and things often found in the South: beer battered chicken, sweet iced tea, night crawlers, crickets, girls in cut-off jeans and more.

"Drive down Main Street, and everybody's there/ Subwoofers booming like cannons in the square/ Sign says 'no cruisin', but nobody cares," Paisley sings on the chorus. Listen to "Heaven South" here.