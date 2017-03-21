Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chuck Berry's New Album Release Moving Forward
03-21-2017
.
Chuck Berry

(Radio.com) News that Chuck Berry passed away on Saturday (March 18th) won't deter the release of his forthcoming album Chuck. The album will mark his first release since the 1979 album Rock It.

Berry's family posted an update on his Facebook page this morning. Working on the album had given the musician a great deal of joy since he announced it last October on his 90th birthday, they shared in their message.

As a result, they wanted to move forward and release what he'd been working on. "While our hearts are very heavy at this time, we know that Chuck had no greater wish than to see this album released to the world, and we know of no better way to celebrate and remember his 90 years of life than through his music," they stated. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Chuck Berry Music
