Don Henley Announces Tour Dates and 70th Birthday Concert

The tour dates will feature support from JD & The Straight Shot and will be kicking off on June 6th in Boston at the Blue Bills Bank Pavilion and will wrap up on June 18th in St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center.

Henley will be following those June solo tour dates by playing a very special 70th birthday concert on July 22nd at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. See the dates

Don Henley Live Dates:

6/6 - Boston, MA - Blue Bills Bank Pavilion

6/8 -Washington, D.C. - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

6/10 -Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

6/13 -Toronto, ONT - Budweiser Stage

6/15 -Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

6/17 -Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/18 -St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/22 -Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (Birthday concert)