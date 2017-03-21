|
Fleetwood Mac's Upcoming Tour May Be Their Farewell
.
Fleetwood Mac's 2018 tour may be the farewell trek for the legendary band, according to Christine McVie who made the revelation while she and Lindsey Buckingham were interviewed about their collaboration for a duo album they will release in the summer. Gibson had more details: The album also features Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, so - as it's to be credited as a Buckingham McVie release - it simply points to its songwriters and singers. Speaking with Uncut magazine in the UK, Buckingham says, "I've grown up a lot since the last time I really worked with [Christine]. I realised: 'Oh, here I am, a completely different person. I'm a father of three children. I've been married almost 20 years. I've had my journey, and Christine has had her own journey.'" McVie describes the collaboration as "an umbilical cord that can't be broken. It just pulls you back." However, she also reveals that the future of Fleetwood Mac is far from certain. "The 2018 tour is supposed to be a farewell tour," she adds "But you take farewell tours one at a time. Somehow we always come together, this unit. We can feel it ourselves." Even so, Stevie Nicks recently told Radio.com she thinks it's unlikely Fleetwood Mac will actually record together again. Read more here.
The album also features Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, so - as it's to be credited as a Buckingham McVie release - it simply points to its songwriters and singers. Speaking with Uncut magazine in the UK, Buckingham says, "I've grown up a lot since the last time I really worked with [Christine]. I realised: 'Oh, here I am, a completely different person. I'm a father of three children. I've been married almost 20 years. I've had my journey, and Christine has had her own journey.'"
McVie describes the collaboration as "an umbilical cord that can't be broken. It just pulls you back." However, she also reveals that the future of Fleetwood Mac is far from certain. "The 2018 tour is supposed to be a farewell tour," she adds "But you take farewell tours one at a time. Somehow we always come together, this unit. We can feel it ourselves."
Even so, Stevie Nicks recently told Radio.com she thinks it's unlikely Fleetwood Mac will actually record together again. Read more here.
• Fleetwood Mac's Upcoming Tour May Be Their Farewell
• Axl Rose Looks Happier Since Guns N' Roses Reunion Say Sixx
• Tool Add New Dates To North American Tour
• Bob Dylan Announces North American Summer Tour
• Don Henley Announces Tour Dates and 70th Birthday Concert
• Gene Simmons On Idea Of KISS Continuing Without Original Members
• Queen Themed Monopoly Game Coming In May
• Chuck Berry's New Album Release Moving Forward
• Video From Eric Clapton Tour Kick Off Goes Online
• Metallica Release 'Enter Sandman' Video From Sound Vault Show
• Anthrax Streaming Rare Track 'Vice Of The Peope'
• Trollfest Release 'Trollachen' Music Video
• Strange Karma Release 'Devil From The Moon' Video
• Singled Out: Heavy Heart's High Dive
• Rock Rock and Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dead At 90
• Demi Lovato Shares Topless Nap Photo
• George Michael To Have Private Funeral
• Birdman Shrugs Off Rick Ross' Unpaid Royalties Claims
• Brad Paisley Streaming New Song 'Heaven South'
• Trey Songz Announces Tremaine The Tour Of The U.S.
• Calvin Harris Goes Behind The Scenes Of 'Slide' With Frank Ocean and Migos
• Tupac's Handwritten 'Dear Mama' Original Lyrics Being Auctioned
• Gorillaz's Next Album May Include 26 Tracks
• Chance the Rapper Track Featured New 1800 Tequila Commercial
• Natalie Portman Stars In James Blake's New Video
• Kelsea Ballerini Added To List Of ACM Awards Performers
• Iggy Azalea Releasing New Single 'Mo Bounce' Week
• The Weeknd Shares Clips Of Romantic Excursion With Selena Gomez
• Florida Georgia Line Talk ACM Nominated 'May We All'
• Puff Daddy Plans Special Concert to Celebrate Bad Boy Documentary
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
• Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart
• Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets
• Tony K's Best Films Of 2016 List
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.