Florida Georgia Line Talk ACM Nominated 'May We All'

"If [2014's] 'Dirt' and [2012's] 'Round Here' had a musical baby, it'd probably be 'May We All,'" Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley jokes about the song, which was written by Rodney Clawson and Jamie Moore. 'It's a good anthem, it's a deep song, it makes you think, it's got a little spiritual element as well. It just kind of hits you in the heart a little bit."

The song gave the duo the chance to work with one of their idols: Tim McGraw. "Working with Tim on that song is a dream come true for both of us," Kelley says. "He's someone who we've always looked up to. Tim is the man. He's a legend in his own right."

Besides getting in the studio with McGraw, they were eager to get in front of the camera with him as well.