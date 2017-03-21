|
Florida Georgia Line Talk ACM Nominated 'May We All'
.
(Radio.com) 'Behind the Song' gives fans an inside look into some of the best songs by this year's ACM Awards nominees. Here, Florida Georgia Line, nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year, Album of the Year (for 'Dig Your Roots'), Single of the Year (for 'H.O.L.Y.') and Vocal Event of the Year (for their collaboration with Tim McGraw, 'May We All'), talk about 'May We All.' "If [2014's] 'Dirt' and [2012's] 'Round Here' had a musical baby, it'd probably be 'May We All,'" Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley jokes about the song, which was written by Rodney Clawson and Jamie Moore. 'It's a good anthem, it's a deep song, it makes you think, it's got a little spiritual element as well. It just kind of hits you in the heart a little bit." The song gave the duo the chance to work with one of their idols: Tim McGraw. "Working with Tim on that song is a dream come true for both of us," Kelley says. "He's someone who we've always looked up to. Tim is the man. He's a legend in his own right." Besides getting in the studio with McGraw, they were eager to get in front of the camera with him as well. Read more here.
