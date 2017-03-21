Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iggy Azalea Releasing New Single 'Mo Bounce' Week
03-21-2017
Iggy Azalea

(Radio.com) All month, Iggy Azalea has been teasing a song called "Mo Bounce," with a release date to be determined. Over the weekend, she shared suggestive cover art (of her crouching in a tiny bikini) and revealed when the song will drop.

"You guys did good putting the pieces together! My new single #MoBounce comes out next Friday! 3/24. Get ready," she wrote. The debut might signal some movement for her 2017 album Digital Distortion--a few weeks ago, she apologized for the delay on Twitter.

"Also I felt it was important to say; I know it's been a long wait for my album – SORRY!" she wrote. "I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

