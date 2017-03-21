Kelsea Ballerini Added To List Of ACM Awards Performers

03-21-2017

.

(Radio.com) Kelsea Ballerini has been added to the growing list of music stars that will be performing at this year's ACM Awards, which is set to be broadcast live on CBS next month. She'll join previously announced performers Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town and Maren Morris. Morris recently won the award for New Female Vocalist of the Year. As for Ballerini, she'll be competing in two categories: Female Vocalist of the Year and Video of the Year Presented by Xfinity for her single "Peter Pan."Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.