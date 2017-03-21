Puff Daddy Plans Special Concert to Celebrate Bad Boy Documentary

The concert will feature Puff, naturally, but also enlist Faith Evans, Lil' Kim and Mase. "New York is home," Combs said in a statement. "This is where Bad Boy began, where the movement started.

"There was never a question in my mind that this film would premiere right here where it all started. This is the story of our family -- the biggest names in hip-hop history -- and what happens when we came together for the first time in two decades. There were ups and downs, a lot of hard work and sacrifice -- and more than anything, you see that love that only exists in a family." Read more here.