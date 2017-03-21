Queen Themed Monopoly Game Coming In May

The game will be available in May and will take fans through major moments throughout the band's career. "We've been very secretly developing Queen Monopoly for over a year. And it's due in a shop near you in May," the guitarist wrote on his website. "I'm excited -- it was a blast working on it -- like making an album! We hope you love it!"

The Queen-themed Monopoly game gives a nod to the band's history with the players tokens as they're taken from Queen songs including the robot from the News of the World cover, a bicycle for "Bicycle Race," a vacuum cleaner that recalls the "I Want to Break Free" video, a hammer for "Hammer to Fall" and May's guitar. Read more and watch the promo video here.