Strange Karma Release 'Devil From The Moon' Video

Frontman Martin Strange had this to say about the new album, "We all think this record is a great snapshot of what Strange Karma is all about - it showcases the versatility of the music we like to create and play."

The band self-released 'Cold Blooded,' as a vinyl-only release. The ten-track album includes the lead-off single, "Devil from the Moon," and is available for purchase via PayPal through the band's site. Watch the video here.