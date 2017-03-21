Video From Eric Clapton Tour Kick Off Goes Online

The limited, eight-date US run sees the guitar icon performing a pair of shows in NYC and two at The Forum in Los Angeles next week, followed by a return engagement at both venues in September; he'll also play three nights at London's Royal Albert Hall in May.

Billboard reports opening night's 15-song, 100-minute set featured a mixture of blues classics and greatest hits, including solo tracks and tunes Clapton recorded with Cream and Derek And The Dominos.

Although Clapton has told interviewers that nerve pain has impeded his ability to play, there was no sign of it during his performance. Openers Gary Clark Jr. and Jimmie Vaughan joined the guitarist for the night's final encore of the Bo Diddley song, "Before You Accuse Me." Check out the videos from the show here.