Zayn Malik No Longer Has Anxiety Since Leaving One Direction

In a new interview with Billboard, Malik gave an update and set the record straight about his relationship with eating. "It wasn't specifically an eating disorder," he said. 'It was a control thing. Every area of my life was so regimented and controlled, it was the one area where I could say, 'No, I'm not eating that.' Once I got over the control, the eating just came back into place, super naturally."

Then, Malik decided to choose his words more carefully. "Not super naturally!" he said. "Just really naturally. I came back to the UK and spent some time with my mum and got some TLC, and she cooked me food and I got back in touch, mentally, with a lot of the things I'd lost."

After taking some time for R&R, Zayn said he's feeling like himself again -- attributing his troubles to the experience in One Direction. "I now have no problem with anxiety," Malik said. "It was something I was dealing with in the band." Read more here.