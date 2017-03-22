Cheap Trick Announce UK Mini Tour

"We love touring the world and playing music to our loyal fan base - this is what we do and we'll probably never quit!," says the band. "We're as excited and energized today as we've ever been and we can't wait to hit the UK this summer!"

Tickets for all three shows go on sale on March 24 from 10am. Cheap Trick are currently juggling live dates with work on a new album planned for an early summer release. See the dates here.