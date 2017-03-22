Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Clutch Announce Their Own Music Festival and Tour With Primus
03-22-2017
.
Clutch

Clutch had two big announcements this week. They will be launching their very first music festival this spring and they are teaming up with Primus for a summer tour.

The An Evening With Primus And Clutch tour is set to kick off on July
17th in Charlotte, NC at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre and will run until August 18th where it will wrap in Berkeley, CA at The Greek Theatre.

The trek will feature each band playing a full set and will not include any opening acts with Clutch kicking off each show an hour after the venue doors open.

Clutch also announced that they will be launching their first annual Earth Rocker Festival which will be taking place on May 20th at Shiley Acres in Inwood, WV.

The festival will include performances from Lucero, The Sword, Bad Seed Rising, Apollo's Prophecy, and the Frederick Maryland School of Rock band. Frontman Neil Fallon shared his excitement with the following, "The first annual Earth Rocker Festival takes place at Shiley Acres, in West Virginia.

"We played at Shiley Acres last year and it was a blast. Our intent is to have a really diverse bill. If all goes as planned, Earth Rocker Festival will continue as an annual event, hopefully growing in scope over the years."

An Evening With Primus And Clutch Tour Dates:
07/17 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
07/20 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
07/21 - Henrietta, NY - Rochester Dome Arena
07/22 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center
07/23 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/25 - Portland, ME - Maine State Pier
07/27 - Burlington, VT - Lake Champlain Maritime Festival Burlington Waterfront Park
07/28 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage
07/29 - Philadelphia, PA - Penn's Landing Festival Pier
07/30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors
08/01 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
08/02 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater
08/04 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
08/05 - Kansas City, MO - The Crossroads
08/06 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
08/08 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
08/09 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint
08/11 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/12 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield
08/13 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater
08/15 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park
08/17 - Stateline, NV - Hard Rock Casino - Lake Tahoe
08/18 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre

advertisement

Clutch Music, DVDs, Books and more

Clutch T-shirts and Posters

More Clutch News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Clutch Announce Their Own Music Festival and Tour With Primus

Clutch Announce Spring Tour and Plans For Earth Rocker Festival

Clutch's Neil Fallon Has No Regrets Over Not So Great Songs

Alter Bridge, Clutch, Opeth, Mastodon Added To Download

Clutch Set To Begin Work On New Album

Clutch Extend North American Tour

Clutch Release La Curandera Compilation LP

Clutch Announce UK Psychic Warfare Tour

Clutch Release 'A Quick Death In Texas' Video

Clutch Announce U.S. Fall Tour


More Stories for Clutch

Clutch Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Leads To Fine- Megadeth's Major Tour With Bigger Band Mystery Solved- Previously Unreleased Pink Floyd Recording Coming For RSD- more

Pink Floyd Star Crashes His $3.7 Million Racecar- Fleetwood Mac's Upcoming Tour May Be Their Farewell- Axl Rose Looks Happier Since Guns N' Roses Reunion Say Sixx- more

Rock and Roll Pioneer Chuck Berry Dead At 90- Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Trial Verdict Appealed- Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Battle Symphony'- Mastodon- more

Page Too:
Wyclef Jean Mistaken For An Armed Robber By Police- Nicki Minaj Breaks Aretha Franklin's Chart Record- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Announce First Song From New Album- more

Zayn Malik No Longer Has Anxiety Since Leaving One Direction- Demi Lovato Shares Topless Nap Photo- George Michael To Have Private Funeral- Birdman Shrugs Off Rick Ross- more

Drake Releases His 'More Life' Album- Waka Flocka Flame's SUV Bursts Into Flames- Toby Keith, Alabama and Billy Gibbons Added To Merle Haggard Tribute- The Chainsmokers- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Leads To Fine

Megadeth's Major Tour With Bigger Band Mystery Solved

Previously Unreleased Pink Floyd Recording Coming For RSD

Clutch Announce Their Own Music Festival and Tour With Primus

Paul McCartney Shares Tribute To Chuck Berry

David Bowie, Prince, Jimmy Page Lead Record Store Day Releases

Joe Walsh Announces Special 3-Day Event At Graceland

Taking Back Sunday, Every Time I Die Summer Tour Announced

Nine Inch Nails Lead The FYF Fest Lineup

Cheap Trick Announce UK Mini Tour

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Announces Book Release

Dopesick Recruit Ill Nino Frontman For 'Release Me' Video

Toto Announce Summer Tour With Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Raven Announce U.S. and European Tour Dates

Radiohead Reveal Support Act For U.S. Tour

Sublime Releasing Special Beer for '40oz. To Freedom' 25th Anniversary

• more

Page Too News Stories
Wyclef Jean Mistaken For An Armed Robber By Police

Nicki Minaj Breaks Aretha Franklin Chart Record

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Announce First Song From New Album

Demi Lovato, Little Big Town Lead Bee Gees Tribute Special

Elton John Surprises Disabled Teen Whose Birthday Video Went Viral

Wiz Khalifa Gives The Chainsmokers' 'Closer' A Makeover

The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane Set To Be Released This Fall

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean Lead Gulf Coast Jam

Lorde Reveals More Details For New 'Melodrama' Album

Rihanna Has Awkward Reaction To Her 'Bates Motel' Sex Scene

Drake Performs With Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Skepta, Others

Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke Talks Intensely Personal 'Coming Home'

Robyn's New Song Featured In The Final Season of HBO's 'Girls'

Justin Bieber Shares Videos Of His Dancing Topless with Elderly Woman

Lady Antebellum Go Behind the ACM Nominated Song 'You Look Good'

Singled Out: Punskription's Conceived Of Children Who Lie

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

Root 66: Charlie and the Regrets - Rivers in the Streets

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.