Clutch Announce Their Own Music Festival and Tour With Primus
Clutch had two big announcements this week. They will be launching their very first music festival this spring and they are teaming up with Primus for a summer tour. The An Evening With Primus And Clutch tour is set to kick off on July The trek will feature each band playing a full set and will not include any opening acts with Clutch kicking off each show an hour after the venue doors open. Clutch also announced that they will be launching their first annual Earth Rocker Festival which will be taking place on May 20th at Shiley Acres in Inwood, WV. The festival will include performances from Lucero, The Sword, Bad Seed Rising, Apollo's Prophecy, and the Frederick Maryland School of Rock band. Frontman Neil Fallon shared his excitement with the following, "The first annual Earth Rocker Festival takes place at Shiley Acres, in West Virginia. "We played at Shiley Acres last year and it was a blast. Our intent is to have a really diverse bill. If all goes as planned, Earth Rocker Festival will continue as an annual event, hopefully growing in scope over the years." An Evening With Primus And Clutch Tour Dates:
