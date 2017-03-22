Clutch Announce Their Own Music Festival and Tour With Primus

The An Evening With Primus And Clutch tour is set to kick off on July

17th in Charlotte, NC at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre and will run until August 18th where it will wrap in Berkeley, CA at The Greek Theatre.

The trek will feature each band playing a full set and will not include any opening acts with Clutch kicking off each show an hour after the venue doors open.

Clutch also announced that they will be launching their first annual Earth Rocker Festival which will be taking place on May 20th at Shiley Acres in Inwood, WV.

The festival will include performances from Lucero, The Sword, Bad Seed Rising, Apollo's Prophecy, and the Frederick Maryland School of Rock band. Frontman Neil Fallon shared his excitement with the following, "The first annual Earth Rocker Festival takes place at Shiley Acres, in West Virginia.

"We played at Shiley Acres last year and it was a blast. Our intent is to have a really diverse bill. If all goes as planned, Earth Rocker Festival will continue as an annual event, hopefully growing in scope over the years."

An Evening With Primus And Clutch Tour Dates:

07/17 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/18 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

07/20 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

07/21 - Henrietta, NY - Rochester Dome Arena

07/22 - Lancaster, PA - Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center

07/23 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/25 - Portland, ME - Maine State Pier

07/27 - Burlington, VT - Lake Champlain Maritime Festival Burlington Waterfront Park

07/28 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage

07/29 - Philadelphia, PA - Penn's Landing Festival Pier

07/30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE Outdoors

08/01 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

08/02 - Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater

08/04 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

08/05 - Kansas City, MO - The Crossroads

08/06 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

08/08 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

08/09 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint

08/11 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/12 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

08/13 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

08/15 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

08/17 - Stateline, NV - Hard Rock Casino - Lake Tahoe

08/18 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre