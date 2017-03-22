David Bowie, Prince, Jimmy Page Lead Record Store Day Releases

According to Radio.com, a reissue of the long out of print 1983 Prince picture disc for "Little Red Corvette"/"1999" will be one of the exclusives offered this year at participating record stores. It will limited to just 5,000 copies.

For David Bowie fans, a previously unreleased live recording of his September 5th, 1974 concert in Los Angeles will be released as "David Bowie Cracked Actor (Live Los Angeles '74)." It too will be limited to 5,000 units.

Also on tap for classic rock fans will be Jimmy Page and the Black Crows' "Misty Mountain Hop," "Bring It On Home," "In the Light" a live recordings from the Jones Beach Concert on marbled black and white vinyl. See some of more the special releases here.