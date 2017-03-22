Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Dopesick Recruit Ill Nino Frontman For 'Release Me' Video
03-22-2017
.
Dopesick

Dopesick have released new music video for their track "Release Me" which features a guest vocalist appearance from Ill Nino frontman Cristian Machado.

The new clip was directed by Matt Zane (Wayne Static, John 5, Orgy) and is one of the tracks from Dopesick's forthcoming EP "The Love and Terror Cult", which is set to be released on April 28th.

Machado had this to say, "I had a great time making the video for Release Me. Somehow, we wound up on a Hollywood rooftop with Matt Zane, and insanity followed shortly after. The backdrop was the beautiful California night sky and a dimly lit Los Angeles skyline.

"I will say that musical instruments were definitely hurt during the making of this video and human beings are definitely to blame. I've never seen a Gibson Les Paul thrown off a rooftop, surely it instigated the destruction of several microphone stands on my part. Check out the video and keep an eye out for the flying Les Paul that nearly decapitated me. All for the love of rock!" Watch the video here.

