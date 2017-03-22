Drake Performs With Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Skepta, Others

After posing for the photo, he stepped onstage and pulled out all the stops. During the show, Drizzy brought out frequent collaborators including Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Skepta, Giggs, Popcaan and Jorja Smith for surprise performances.

Skepta performed "Shutdown" and "Skepta Interlude," while Giggs rocked "KMT" and Jorja Smith sang "Blue Lights." Minaj, meanwhile, graced the stage once again for "Truffle Butter" while Songz performed "Successful."

Drake posted his own Instagrams from the night, including the photo with his mom and Sade and fans posted some memorable clips here.