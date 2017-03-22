Lady Antebellum Go Behind the ACM Nominated Song 'You Look Good'

After a short break during which Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley both released solo albums (Scott's won two Grammys), Lady Antebellum recently returned with a horn-driven new song, "You Look Good."

Lady Antebellum's Dave Heywood says that the band enjoyed reconnecting for their next album. "We lived in houses together to write and create this record. We found this song, actually, busbee [aka Michael Busbee], our producer, is a writer on it with Ryan Hurd and Hillary Lindsey. And we don't cut many outside songs, we're really picky about outside songs, but this one had just a funky feel to it. It was cool but didn't try too hard, which is really hard to do. It just summed up the way we've been feeling as a band, our excitement, getting back to the innocence of the way we've worked together as a trio, and writing together and traveling together. The horns have a great feeling of energy." Read more here.