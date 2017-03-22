Nine Inch Nails Lead The FYF Fest Lineup

The band tweeted out the announcement using a similar design and typography used for envelopes accompanying some physical copies of their new EP Not the Actual Events.

Missy Elliott and Bjork are set to co-headline Friday with Frank Ocean headlining Saturday and Nine Inch Nails headlining Sunday. Other notable names performing throughout the weekend include A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, Iggy Pop, Solange, Run the Jewels, Flying Lotus, Andersen .Paak and MGMT. See the full lineup here.