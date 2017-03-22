Previously Unreleased Pink Floyd Recording Coming For RSD

Limited to 4,000 copies, the mono single will be presented on a one-sided 12" 180-gram black vinyl and will play at 33 1/3 RPM. The single will come with a fold-out poster and an A6 postcard featuring a classic image of the band taken when they were recording their debut single, "Arnold Layne."

Written and performed by Syd Barrett, Roger Waters, Richard Wright and Nick Mason, "Interstellar Overdrive" is an unheard recording from 1966, running at close to 15 minutes long.

The original recording was done at the Thomson studio in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire on November 31, 1966, before the band were signed to EMI.

A different, shorter version of the track appears on the band's groundbreaking debut album, "The Piper at the Gates of Dawn." Read more here.