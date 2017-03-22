Raven Announce U.S. and European Tour Dates

The band will be kicking off their touring with three U.S. dates this May in Illinois, New Jersey and Maryland, followed by a European tour in the first half of June.

The band will then be making appearances at several European music festivals this summer and returning the U.S. for the Frost & Fire Festival in Ventura, Ca in October.

The group had the following to say, "Hi there...after a longer than expected break Raven are ready & raring to get out on the road again...a quick warm up in the USA will be following by a Euro tour with old friends Hirax opening & we shall also be hitting the European festival circuit hard in 2017 - and squeeze in a USA tour - and working on South America & some more exotic locales!!!"



Raven Live Dates

5/18 - US-Chicago, IL - Reggies

5/19 - US-Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

5/20 - US-Halethorpe, MD - Fish Head Cantina

06/03 - SE-Tyrolen - Muskelrock

06/07 - B-Roeselare - De Verlichte Geest

06/08 - D-Hamburg - Bambi Galore

06/09 - D-Essen - Turock

06/10 - NL-Rotterdam - Baroeg

06/11 - NL-Tilburg - Little Devil

06/12 - D-Osnabrück - Bastard Club

06/13 - D-Dresden - Chemie Fabrik

06/14 - A-Dornbirn - Schlachthaus

06/15 - I-Firenze - Circus Club

06/16 - I-Milan - Blue Rose Club

06/17 - F-Montbeliard - Aterlier des Moles

07/15 - D-Balingen - Bang Your Head Festival

0727 - SLO-Tolmin - Metal Days Festival

0729 - D-Brande/Hörnerkirchen - Headbangers Open Air

08/10 - E-Villena - Leyendas del Rock Festival

08/13 - B-Kortijk - Alcatraz Festival

10/6 - US-Ventura, CA - Frost & Fire Festival

121-2 - GB-Sheffield - O2 Academy (The X Mas Rocka NWoBHM)