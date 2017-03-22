The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane Set To Be Released This Fall

Simon & Schuster's website describes the book as capturing "the captivating life of an artist who forged an unlikely path to stardom and personal rebirth… Every success was followed by setback. Too often, his erratic behavior threatened to end it all. Incarceration, violence, rap beefs, drug addiction. But Gucci Mane has changed, and he's decided to tell his story."

Gucci began writing the book while incarcerated last year, and the memoir follows his upbringing in Alabama to the streets of East Atlanta where he had trouble with the law as a drug dealer before he found his voice as a rapper. See Mane's tweet here.