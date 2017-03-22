Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Announce First Song From New Album

The new song will be entitled "Speak To A Girl" and will be serviced to country music radio beginning at 4 pm Central Time Thursday, followed by digital retail and streaming services release.

McGraw and Hill are also set to make the debut television performance of the track during the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards, which will be broadcast live on CBS on April 2nd.

The new song is the first taste fans will be getting from the Tim and Faith's forthcoming album, which will be released later this year. The track was cowritten by by Shy Carter, Dave Gibson and Joe Spargur.