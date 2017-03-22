Toto Announce Summer Tour With Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

The first coheadlining dates revealed include Los Angeles' The Greek on August 27th, New York City's Beacon Theatre on September 14th and Peachtree City's Frederick Brown Amphitheatre on September 10th, with more dates still to be announced.

Toto's Steve Lukather had this to say, "I've known Neil a long time and he's a fantastic musician. Pat's voice is one of the all time greats and we're super excited to join together with them to do some shows this summer."



Benatar and Giraldo added, "Looking forward to sharing the stage this year with our good friends and great players, Toto. We've known each other for years and never had the opportunity to do an extended tour together until now. Should be good times for all."