Adrenaline Mob Announce New Album 'We The People'
Adrenaline Mob have announced that they will be releasing their third studio album, We The People, on June 2nd and have revealed some details for the effort. "We The People" is the band's first album to feature their new drummer Jordan Cannata and new bassist David Zablidowsky (of Trans Siberian Orchestra fame). They will be releasing the album in various configurations including a special edition Digipak CD as well as a gatefold double vinyl and CD version which will feature cover songs from 'Dearly Departed' that were never before released on vinyl: " Devil Went Down To Georgia", "Snortin' Whiskey," and "Tie Your Mother Down". 'We The People' Tracklisting:
