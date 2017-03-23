Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ayreon Reveal Fan Made Video Finalist Clips
03-23-2017
.
Ayreon

Ayreon have revealed the four finalist for the fan made video contest that they launched last month for the track "The Source Will Flow" from their album "The Source". We were sent the following details:

Arjen Lucassen had this to say, "About a month ago we asked the fans to make a video for the atmospheric track 'The Source Will Flow' from the new Ayreon album, and we received positive reactions from over a hundred applicants.

"We chose the best artists and they sent us four excellent videos! We felt it would be a great idea to have the fans choose the winner. So please check them out and vote for your favorite video, I'm very curious! And of course... I hope you enjoy the music as well :-)"

From March 22nd to March 30th, viewers can decide which video they like best, by voting on Arjen's website. The video that garners the most votes after seven days, will be declared the winner. The winning clip will be featured on the Ayreon YouTube channel, as well as being a native upload on the Ayreon Facebook page, and the creator will receive a fantastic Ayreon bundle. The three other finalists will get a special package of Ayreon goodies as well. Watch the four videos and cast your vote here.

advertisement

Ayreon Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ayreon T-shirts and Posters

More Ayreon News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ayreon Reveal Fan Made Video Finalist Clips

Nightwish's Floor Jansen To Join Ayreon Onstage

Nightwish's Floor Jansen To Guest On Ayreon Album

Dream Theater's James LaBrie To Guest On Ayreon Album

Arjen Lucassen Spoofs Better Call Saul

Ayreon Reissuing First Two Albums On Vinyl For First Time

Ayreon Release Live 'Day Two: Isolation' Video

Ayreon Release The Theater Equation DVD Trailer

Ayreon Catalog Goes Digital Via Mascot

Ayreon: The Theater Equation DVD Set For Release


More Stories for Ayreon

Ayreon Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Scorpions Confirm American Tour With Megadeth- Slash Was Angry When Poison Didn't Hire Him- Muse, Blink 1982. Arcade Fire Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Metallica- more

AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Leads To Fine- Megadeth's Major Tour With Bigger Band Mystery Solved- Previously Unreleased Pink Floyd Recording Coming For RSD- more

Pink Floyd Star Crashes His $3.7 Million Racecar- Fleetwood Mac's Upcoming Tour May Be Their Farewell- Axl Rose Looks Happier Since Guns N' Roses Reunion Say Sixx- more

Page Too:
Metal Band Cradle of Filth Slam Rapper Kanye West- Rick Ross Already Planning Next Album And Reveals Title- Justin Bieber Calls Out Fans For Acting Like 'Animals'- more

Wyclef Jean Mistaken For An Armed Robber By Police- Nicki Minaj Breaks Aretha Franklin's Chart Record- Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Announce First Song From New Album- more

Zayn Malik No Longer Has Anxiety Since Leaving One Direction- Demi Lovato Shares Topless Nap Photo- George Michael To Have Private Funeral- Birdman Shrugs Off Rick Ross- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Scorpions Confirm American Tour With Megadeth

Slash Was Angry When Poison Didn't Hire Him

Muse, Blink 1982. Arcade Fire Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

Jason Newsted Praises Metallica's New Album and His Replacement

Blessthefall Refuse 'Handouts' After Being Robbed On Tour

The Beatles' Hometown Announce 'Sgt. Pepper's' 50th Anniversary Celebration

New Chuck Berry Song 'Big Boys' Streaming

Lacuna Coil Release 'Blood, Tears, Dust' Video

Fates Warning Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

Adrenaline Mob Announce New Album 'We The People'

Fleetwood Mac, Bowie, The Doors, Ramones Vinyl For RSD

Ayreon Reveal Fan Made Video Finalist Clips

Junkyard Announce First New Album in 26 Years

Sabaton Release Teaser For American Tour With Leaves' Eyes

Richie Kotzen Release 'End Of Earth' Video

Blondie Stream New Song Written by Dev Hynes of Blood Orange

• more

Page Too News Stories
Metal Band Cradle of Filth Slam Rapper Kanye West

Rick Ross Already Planning Next Album And Reveals Title

Justin Bieber Calls Out Fans For Acting Like 'Animals'

L.A. Sheriff's Department Apologize To Wyclef Jean

Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, David Guetta Team For 'Light My Body Up'

Ed Sheeran To Receive Award From Songwriters Hall Of Fame

More Big Names Added As ACM Awards Performers

Bebe Rexha Hints At Possible Collaborating With Louis Tomlinson

Harry Styles May Release New Music Next Month

Judge Rejects Kesha Request In Battle Against Dr. Luke

Future And Mike WiLL Made-It Stream New Track 'Razzle Dazzle'

Drake Gets Tattooed With Portrait Of Iconic Singer

Paris Jackson Recalls Her Starstruck Meeting With Alice Cooper

Little Big Town Go Behind the Song 'Better Man' Ahead Of ACMs

Katy Perry's 'Chained to the Rhythm' Remixed By Lil Yachty

Singled Out: Mischief Night's With Me, Now

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

Mike Llerena - Absence & The Heart

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.