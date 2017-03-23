Blondie Stream New Song Written by Dev Hynes of Blood Orange

The album's lead single "Fun" struck an upbeat, poppy note when it was revealed February 15. And while those effervescent elements are present on "Long Time," it's a far deeper and more bittersweet pop-rock cut.

If the new track sounds like classic Blondie, it's no coincidence. Last year, Chris Stein said that Blondie took a back-to-basics approach to Pollinator. 'The last two records before this were a little more electronic and computer-based, but this one is more organic and very much band-based, a little more old-school," he told Consequence of Sound. Listen to "Long Time" here.