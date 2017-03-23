Drake Gets Tattooed With Portrait Of Iconic Singer

The other shoulder features a bottle of Drakkar Noir, which is a french cologne, but was also Drizzy's Twitter handle before he was able to secure @Drake (via XXL).

Today Norberg shared his latest work for Drake, a portrait of R&B legend Sade. Drake recently shared a photo of the two artists (and his mother) hanging out at one of his recent London concerts with the caption, "two very important ladies in my life." Drake already has a tattoo of his mother, in case you were wondering. Check out Drizzy new tattoo here.