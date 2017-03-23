Ed Sheeran To Receive Award From Songwriters Hall Of Fame

03-23-2017

.

(Radio.com) Ed Sheeran, whose recently released album is the biggest record in the country, will be honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame with the 2017 Hal David Starlight Award. Created in 2004, the award recognizes young artist's contributions to the craft. Past winners include Taylor Swift, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Drake, Jason Mraz, Rob Thomas, and John Mayer. "Ed Sheeran has accomplished so much in pop music that it is hard to believe he is only 26. He is not an overnight sensation, however, having immersed himself in songwriting, recording and performing since his early teens." Songwriters Hall of Fame co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff told People. "His natural talent as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer has brought him well-deserved success."Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

