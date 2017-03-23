Fates Warning Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates

The band has revealed the initial dates for the trek which is scheduled to kick off on June 6th in Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance and is currently set to wrap up on July 1st in Allston, MA at the Brighton Music Hall.

Frontman Ray Alder had this to say, "We are very excited to finally announce the first leg of the US tour for 'Theories Of Flight'. We know that this news has been a long time coming, but it's finally here and we are ready to once again hit the States in support of a new album.

"The European tour was amazing, and we are anticipating nothing less from our home crowd. We can't wait to see our fans again. Get your tickets now. Thank you all!"



Fates Warning Tour Dates:

06/02 - London (UK) - Underworld

06/03 - Vaureal (France) - Le Forum

06/04 - Gelsenkirchen (Germany) - Rock Hard Festival

06/05 - Berlin (Germany) - BiNuu

06/06 - Bremen (Germany) - Tivoli

06/08 - Solvesborg (Sweden) - Sweden Rock Festival

06/11 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

06/13 - Clifton Park. NY - Upstate Concert Hall

06/16 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

06/17 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North

06/20 - Buffalo, NY - Ironworks

06/22 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

06/23 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

06/24 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

06/25 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

06/27 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex

06/30 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

07/01 - Allston, MA - Brighton Music Hall