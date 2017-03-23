Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jason Newsted Praises Metallica's New Album and His Replacement
03-23-2017
.
Metallica

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted shared some kind words about the band's latest album "Hardwired... To Self Destruct" and his replacement in the group, Robert Trujillo.

Newsted said "[The album] is a bit different than the other efforts that led up to it" in an interview with Ultimate Guitar. "This last [album], I feel they've kinda come back into stride and there's something of substance here."

Jason also said this to say about his replacement in the group "Robert's a great f***in' bass player and he's always been a great bass player. I've known him for 25 years at least.

"He's always been good and I owned all the Infectious [Grooves] records and I wore Infectious t-shirts. I'm down. That guy has always got my respect. He got in there and he can hang with those guys and make it sound like it does? Peace, peace, power to you." Check out the interview for more here.

