Lacuna Coil Release 'Blood, Tears, Dust' Video

Frontwoman Cristina Scabbia had the following to say about Cosimo Alemà directed clip, "Right now I can't tell you everything about 'Blood, Tears, Dust', as this video is part of something bigger... This is the core of who we are as a band: the sweat, the dirt, the raw energy. It's our insanity and all of us feeling comfortable with it.

"I love how by Cosimo Alemà filmed this. The photography, the colors and the hints in the story are perfectly placed and it is the first time we are really 'acting'. This video is only a part of a much bigger plan... stay tuned. Hope you enjoy this video as much as I do!" Watch the video here.