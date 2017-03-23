Rick Ross Already Planning Next Album And Reveals Title

Speaking with a Miami radio station Tuesday morning (March 21st), Ross shared the title of his next project. Port of Miami 2: Born to Kill bookends a decade in music and references Ross' 2006 debut album Port of Miami (via XXL).

As for his current album, Rather You Than Me has been making waves for its many reveals. Ross took a shot at Birdman and Cash Money Records on the track "Idols Become Rivals" and at Nicki Minaj on "Apple Of My Eye." Read more here.