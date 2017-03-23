Sabaton Release Teaser For American Tour With Leaves' Eyes

To prepare fans for what to expect from U.S. and Canadian trek dubbed The Last Tour, Sabaton has released a teaser video clip which can be viewed here. Sabaton are launching the tour is support of their latest album "The Last Stand."

The tour is scheduled to get underway on April 20th in Philadelphia, PA at The Trocadero and will be concluding on May 22nd in Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore.



The Last Tour Dates:

4/20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero

4/21 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

4/22 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium - New England Metal & Hardcore Festival

4/23 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

4/25 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda - SOLD OUT!

4/26 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial De Quebec

4/27 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

4/28 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

4/30 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

5/1 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

5/2 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

5/3 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

5/5 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

5/6 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

5/7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

5/8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon - SOLD OUT!

5/10 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

5/11 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

5/12 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

5/14 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

5/16 - Dallas, TX - Trees

5/17 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo Music Hall

5/18 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

5/20 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

5/21 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

5/22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

More dates to be announced