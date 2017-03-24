Allman Brothers Band Announce The Fox Box Set

And these three September 2004 shows have a unique feature that ABB fans will appreciate: of the 53 songs performed, there is only one repeat, the sprawling "Dreams," played (three times), and each with a different voicing by the guitar soloist: Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes and Jack Pearson.



Allman Brothers Band in 2004 featured founding members Gregg Allman (keyboards, vocals) and drummers Butch Trucks and Jaimoe along with longtime percussionist Marc Quinones, guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks and bassist Oteil Burbridge. Guitarist Jack Pearson, who was in the band from 1997-99, was a special guest. Other guests include Derek's bandmate/wife Susan Tedeschi, guitarist Vaylor Trucks (Butch's son who was captured on the rear cover of Brothers & Sisters as a child) and keyboardist Rob Baracco (Phil Lesh Quintet/Other Ones).

FOX BOX track list:

9/24/04 Disc 1

--Mountain Jam

--Trouble No More

--Midnight Rider

--Wasted Words

--Worried Down With The Blues

--You Don't Love Me

--Ain't Wastin' Time No More



Disc 2

--Rockin' Horse

--Hot 'Lanta

--Melissa

--Come And Go Blues

--Can't Love What You Never Had

--Why Does Love Got To Be So Bad?

--Franklin's Tower



Disc 3

--Black Hearted Woman

--Dreams (with Jack Pearson)

--Mountain Jam (reprise) (with Jack Pearson)

--Southbound (with Jack Pearson)



9/25/04 Disc 1

--Les Brers (Intro)

--Don't Want You No More / It's Not My Cross To Bear

--Statesboro Blues

--Stand Back

--Who's Been Talking

--Soulshine

--Good Clean Fun

--Old Before My Time

--Woman Across The River

--Instrumental Illness



Disc 2

--The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

--Leave My Blues At Home

--Key To The Highway

--Don't Think Twice, It's Alright (with Susan Tedeschi)

--One Way Out (with Valor Trucks)

--Blue Sky

--Dreams

--Les Brers In A Minor

--Layla



9/26/04 Disc 1

--Revival

--Every Hungry Woman

--Done Somebody Wrong

--Hoochie Coochie Man

--Desdemona

--High Cost Of Low Living

--44 Blues

--End Of The Line

Disc 2

--Dreams

--I Walk On Gilded Splinters

--Stormy Monday

--The Same Thing (with Rob Baracco)

--In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (with Rob Baracco)



Disc 3

--In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (cont'd, with Rob Baracco)

--Don't Keep Me Wonderin'

--No One To Run With

--Whippin' Post