Cro-Mags' John Joseph Announce Free Book Release Event

The punk icon revealed that he will be hosting an entirely free Q&A and book signing event at The Last Bookstore in Downtown Los Angeles on April 5th from 7:30pm - 9pm.

He had this to say about why he is releasing an updated version of the book "A lot of stuff has happened since we released the book in 2007. I've updated information, added a couple of chapters and photos, but the message stays the same.

"I want to show others that no matter what they are going through in life, they have to never quit and never surrender. If you are willing to fight through it, you can get through anything." Find more details about the special event here.