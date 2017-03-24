|
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Stream 'Hope the High Road'
.
(Radio.com) Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit are preparing their new album The Nashville Sound for a June release, and they shared the project's first single, "Hope The High Road," on Thursday (March 23rd). Isbell and crew released a lyric video for the single, which opens on a tattered American flag and reflects the exhaustion many have been feeling since a particularly divisive election season. "I hear you're fighting off a breakdown/ I, myself, am on the brink," he sings in the opening verse. The video flashes through different moments the band spent recording in the studio. "Last year was a son of a b–ch/ For nearly everyone we know/ But I ain't fighting with you down in the ditch/ I'll meet you up here on the road," he sings toward the end of the second verse. 'I try to document where I am in my life," Isbell told EW about the album. "Right now, one of my primary concerns is, 'what is my role as a white male in a society that really is in dire need of understanding and empathy for people who aren't white males?'" "I want [listeners] to feel encouraged to be vigilant but to still stay classy, for Christ's sake," he continued. "If you're doing too much yelling and too much screaming and acting out of frustration, you're not effecting change in any positive way." Check out the song here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
