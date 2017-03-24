Kansas Add New North American Leg To Leftoverture Tour

The new leg is scheduled to get underway on August 25th in Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and will conclude on December 9th at The Villages, FL at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

These additional dates follow the veteran band's current tour leg where they are performing the album in full, along with other songs from their career as well as material from their latest album "The Prelude Implicit".

Guitarist Richard Williams had this to say "We are having so much fun doing these Leftoverture 40th Anniversary shows, we just want to keep doing them.

"We had no idea when we started doing these, last fall, that they would be so popular. When we first started discussing this concept, we were just hoping to be able to do ten of these type shows.

"We would not have predicted we would end up doing nearly 70 of them. I can't think of a better way to wrap up 2017, before taking a break from the road at the beginning of 2018, to record a new studio album."

Leftoverture 40th Anniversary Tour Dates:

March 24 Salina, KS The Stiefel Theatre

March 25 Tulsa, OK The Brady Theater

March 31 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Place

April 1 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

April 7 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace

April 9 Charleston, WV The Clay Center

April 18 Denver, CO The Paramount

April 20 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Hall at Eccles Theatre

April 22 Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center - Reynolds Hall

April 23 Chandler, AZ Chandler Center for the Arts

April 26 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

April 28 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 29 Seattle, WA Moore Theater

July 16 Loreley, Germany Night of the Prog Festival

August 25 Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

August 26 Baton Rouge, LA Baton Rouge River Center Theatre

September 8 Santa Rosa, CA Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

September 9 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

September 12 San Francisco, CA Warfield Theatre

September 13 Thousand Oaks, CA Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza

September 15 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater

September 19 San Diego, CA Poway Center for the Arts

September 21 Wichita Falls, TX Memorial Auditorium Wichita Falls

September 22 Amarillo, TX Amarillo Civic Center

September 29 Corpus Christi, TX Selena Auditorium

September 30 Houston, TX Cullen Performance Hall

October 6 Topeka, KS Topeka Performing Arts Center

October 7 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theatre

October 13 Champaign, IL The Virginia Theatre*

October 14 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre**

October 20 Dodge City, KS United Wireless Center

October 21 Wichita, KS Hartman Arena

October 27 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Auditorium

October 28 Huntsville, AL Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

November 3 Saginaw, MI Dow Events Center Theater

November 4 Toledo, OH Stranahan Theater

November 10 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

November 11 Appleton, WI Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

November 17 Madison, WI Capitol Theater

November 18 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

November 24 Buffalo, NY University at Buffalo Center for the Arts

November 25 Akron, OH The Goodyear Theater

December 1 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center

December 2 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

December 8 Pembroke Pines, FL Pembroke Pines City Center

December 9 The Villages, FL Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center