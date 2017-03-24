Kendrick Lamar Ignites Speculation With Online Move

So far, Kendrick has released three studio albums: Section.80, good kid, m.A.A.d city and To Pimp A Butterfly. It seems fairly obvious that his fixation on the number four teases the next chapter.

Following To Pimp a Butterfly will be no small feat: Earlier this year, Harvard admitted the album into its university archives for aesthetic and cultural significance. It also contained President Barack Obama's favorite song of 2015, "How Much a Dollar Cost." Read more here.