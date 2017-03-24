Prince Retains Most Extensive Record Ever Sold Honor

They sent over the following details: Discogs advanced news to a small number media outlets confirming that a test pressing of Billy Yeager's 301 Jackson Street had sold for $18,000 that was slated to announce [Thursday] morning, but as we all know, you cannot dethrone Prince.

At approximately 7pm EDT on Tuesday 22 March, the transaction had been determined to be a breach of Discogs' Terms Of Service after exhaustive research by Community Engagement Specialist, Aaron Marquez.

Founder and CEO, Kevin Lewandowski states, "Discogs' priority will always be preserving the integrity of our user-built database With hundreds of thousands of contributors, buyers, and sellers, putting their trust in our community, Discogs' mission will continue to be built on the love of music, not the duplicitous nature of the hustle." We've updated our Most Expensive Records Sold for January 2017 to reflect Röyksopp's Melody A.M. clocking in at $8,034.81. The rest of the Top 30 Most Expensive Records and Kevin's entire statement is on the Discogs Blog here.