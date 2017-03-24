|
Singled Out: Eclipse's Downfall of Eden
.
Eclipse released their brand new album "Monumentum" today (March 24th) and to celebrate we asked lead guitarist Magnus Henriksson to tell us about the song "Downfall of Eden". Here is the story: I'd like to highlight the song "Downfall of Eden" from our latest album "Monumentum". The basic idea for the song was written a few years ago. It was originally written for Ronnie Atkins from Pretty Maids. Erik Mårtensson and I were hired by Frontiers Records to write a solo album for him that later turned out to be the "Nordic Union" project. We instantly loved the whole idea but the vocal melodies and the acoustic guitar riff sounded very Swedish. Almost too much with its folkish melodies and the orchestration, so we decided to keep it to ourselves for later. We dug up the idea when it was time to write for our next album. It sounded just as fresh as when we wrote the music. We didn't have any lyrics yet. But at the same time the elections were on TV. The smeariest campaign ever. It was fascinating watching politicians doing everything in their power to besmirch each other instead of just listening to what the people really want. The world is falling while politicians are playing in the sandbox. Hence the lyrics: "The king is just a court jester. The king is nothing but a fool. The king ain't got it all together. It's the Downfall of Eden. The Queen is selling you a nightmare. The Queen does everything to win. The Queen is way beyond corrupted. It's the Downfall of Eden" Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
