The Doors' Robby Krieger Announces U.S. Solo Tour

The tour is scheduled to begin on April 7th in Pasadena, CA at The Rose and will be concluding on May 27th in Simi Valley, CA at the Rancho Santa Susana Community center.

Additional stops include shows in New York City, Massachusetts (Shirley), Pennsylvania (Greensburg and Ardmore), New Jersey (Newton), Michigan (Grand Rapids and Detroit), Indiana (Indianapolis), and Ojai, California.

Robby Krieger Tour dates:

April 7, 2017 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

April 8, 2017 - Ojai, CA - Ojai Libbey Bowl

April 16, 2017 - New York, NY - City Winery New York

April 19, 2017 - Shirley, MA - Bull Run

April 21, 2017 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theatre

April 22, 2017 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theatre

April 23, 2017 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

May 5, 2017 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

May 6, 2017 - Detroit, MI - The Filmore Detroit

May 7, 2017 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 27, 2017 - Simi Valley, CA - Rancho Santa Susana Community