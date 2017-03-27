|
Big Star, NRBQ and Art Pepper Quartet Record Store Day Releases Announced
.
(Conqueroo) Omnivore Recordings have announced special limited-edition, brick-and-mortar-only vinyl editions from Big Star, NRBQ and the Art Pepper Quartet that they will be releasing for this year's Record Store Day that will be taking place on Saturday, April 22. The Art Pepper Quartet (Art Pepper, Ben Tucker, Russ Freeman and Gary Frommer) album celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and to commemorate, Omnivore Recordings, along with Art's widow, Laurie Pepper, will release an all-analog edition of the original vinyl on clear wax, in an individually numbered, tip-on jacket. Cut by Kevin Gray from the original mono master tape, this stellar package also includes the original liner notes and a features an alternate take of "Blues at Twilight" as a bonus track making its vinyl debut. CD and digital versions to follow at a later date. On the heels of the highly celebrated, first-ever career-spanning CD boxed set High Noon - A 50-Year Retrospective, NRBQ returns for Record Store Day with a special double LP distillation, High Noon - A 50-Year Retrospective (Update). For Q fans who need a vinyl fix, this set contains highlights from the boxed set in a full-color gatefold with an inner photo spread visually tracing the band's history. A perfect primer for the uninitiated, and a necessity for the faithful, this special edition contains a previously unissued live version of "Keep This Love Goin'" unique to the vinyl configuration. Rounding out this year's releases is the special slipcase edition of Big Star's Complete Third: Vol. 3: Final Masters. Complete Third was years in the making, and its eventual CD release saw it appear on countless "Best of 2016" lists. The vinyl volumes of Complete Third began rolling out at the end of last year with Vol. 1: Demos To Sessions To Roughs arriving in November and Vol. 2: Roughs To Mixes in February 2017. Now, Vol. 3: Final Masters is here to complete the trilogy. The double LP contains every released master recording from every officially released version of Third on three sides of vinyl. As an added bonus, the CD version's hidden track (a previously unissued Vocals/Strings-only Mix of "Thank You Friends") takes its place on a laser-etched Side 4. A download card is included (as in all previous volumes), containing the audio for Vol. 3, plus the complete liner notes and booklet as a PDF. Track Lists: Art's Opus Big Star - Complete Third: Vol. 3: Final Masters
The Art Pepper Quartet (Art Pepper, Ben Tucker, Russ Freeman and Gary Frommer) album celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and to commemorate, Omnivore Recordings, along with Art's widow, Laurie Pepper, will release an all-analog edition of the original vinyl on clear wax, in an individually numbered, tip-on jacket. Cut by Kevin Gray from the original mono master tape, this stellar package also includes the original liner notes and a features an alternate take of "Blues at Twilight" as a bonus track making its vinyl debut. CD and digital versions to follow at a later date.
On the heels of the highly celebrated, first-ever career-spanning CD boxed set High Noon - A 50-Year Retrospective, NRBQ returns for Record Store Day with a special double LP distillation, High Noon - A 50-Year Retrospective (Update). For Q fans who need a vinyl fix, this set contains highlights from the boxed set in a full-color gatefold with an inner photo spread visually tracing the band's history. A perfect primer for the uninitiated, and a necessity for the faithful, this special edition contains a previously unissued live version of "Keep This Love Goin'" unique to the vinyl configuration.
Rounding out this year's releases is the special slipcase edition of Big Star's Complete Third: Vol. 3: Final Masters. Complete Third was years in the making, and its eventual CD release saw it appear on countless "Best of 2016" lists. The vinyl volumes of Complete Third began rolling out at the end of last year with Vol. 1: Demos To Sessions To Roughs arriving in November and Vol. 2: Roughs To Mixes in February 2017. Now, Vol. 3: Final Masters is here to complete the trilogy.
The double LP contains every released master recording from every officially released version of Third on three sides of vinyl. As an added bonus, the CD version's hidden track (a previously unissued Vocals/Strings-only Mix of "Thank You Friends") takes its place on a laser-etched Side 4. A download card is included (as in all previous volumes), containing the audio for Vol. 3, plus the complete liner notes and booklet as a PDF.
Track Lists:
Art's Opus
Big Star - Complete Third: Vol. 3: Final Masters
Conqueroo submitted this story.
• Metallica's Full Lollapalooza Brazil Set Streaming Online
• Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets His Time In Band
• Billy Joel Plans To Play Less And Less Gigs
• Paul McCartney Recording New Album With Adele Producer
• Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Vinyl Reissues
• Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1971 Studio Footage
• Muse, Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Kabboo Lineup
• Rockers Pay Tribute To Late Boston Drummer Sib Hashian
• Chicago To Headline 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala
• Poison's Rikki Rockett Looks Back At Band's Early Days
• Uriah Heep Announce New Reissues and RSD Exclusive
• Serj Tankian Rocks 'Game of Thrones' Concert Experience
• All Time Low Release 'Last Young Renegade' Video
• Big Star, NRBQ and Art Pepper Quartet Record Store Day Releases Announced
• Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Release 'One More Thing' Video
• Drake Does Not Respect Kanye West's Disses
• John Mayer Reveals Which Pop Star He Wrote 'Still Feel Like Your Man' About
• Iggy Azalea Releases Music Video For New Single 'Mo Bounce'
• Mariah Carey And Remy Ma Release 'I Don't' Remix
• Mike Will Made It's Guest Star Filled 'Ransom 2' Streaming Online
• Ed Sheeran Soothes Crying Baby In Viral Video
• PartyNextDoor Remixes Bruno Mars' 'That's What I Like'
• Travis Scott Releases 'Birds in the Trap' Short Film
• Noel Gallagher's Face Immortalized On New Adidas Shoe
• Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa and PnB Rock 'Gang Up' On New Track
• Chance The Rapper Shows Up At Third Grade Class's Career Day
• Chris Brown Releases Explicit New Track 'Privacy'
• Desiigner Releases New Track Called 'Holy Ghost'
• Jason Aldean Talks 'They Don't Know' Ahead Of ACM Awards
• Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.