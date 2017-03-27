Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Big Star, NRBQ and Art Pepper Quartet Record Store Day Releases Announced
03-27-2017
.
Record Store Day

(Conqueroo) Omnivore Recordings have announced special limited-edition, brick-and-mortar-only vinyl editions from Big Star, NRBQ and the Art Pepper Quartet that they will be releasing for this year's Record Store Day that will be taking place on Saturday, April 22.

The Art Pepper Quartet (Art Pepper, Ben Tucker, Russ Freeman and Gary Frommer) album celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and to commemorate, Omnivore Recordings, along with Art's widow, Laurie Pepper, will release an all-analog edition of the original vinyl on clear wax, in an individually numbered, tip-on jacket. Cut by Kevin Gray from the original mono master tape, this stellar package also includes the original liner notes and a features an alternate take of "Blues at Twilight" as a bonus track making its vinyl debut. CD and digital versions to follow at a later date.

On the heels of the highly celebrated, first-ever career-spanning CD boxed set High Noon - A 50-Year Retrospective, NRBQ returns for Record Store Day with a special double LP distillation, High Noon - A 50-Year Retrospective (Update). For Q fans who need a vinyl fix, this set contains highlights from the boxed set in a full-color gatefold with an inner photo spread visually tracing the band's history. A perfect primer for the uninitiated, and a necessity for the faithful, this special edition contains a previously unissued live version of "Keep This Love Goin'" unique to the vinyl configuration.

Rounding out this year's releases is the special slipcase edition of Big Star's Complete Third: Vol. 3: Final Masters. Complete Third was years in the making, and its eventual CD release saw it appear on countless "Best of 2016" lists. The vinyl volumes of Complete Third began rolling out at the end of last year with Vol. 1: Demos To Sessions To Roughs arriving in November and Vol. 2: Roughs To Mixes in February 2017. Now, Vol. 3: Final Masters is here to complete the trilogy.

The double LP contains every released master recording from every officially released version of Third on three sides of vinyl. As an added bonus, the CD version's hidden track (a previously unissued Vocals/Strings-only Mix of "Thank You Friends") takes its place on a laser-etched Side 4. A download card is included (as in all previous volumes), containing the audio for Vol. 3, plus the complete liner notes and booklet as a PDF.
To make Vol. 3's release even more special for Record Store Day 2017, it will be available in a limited-edition slipcase with room for Vols. 1 & 2 (sold separately). It will also contain a 20-page, full-color, LP-sized booklet with all the notes, photos and commentary from the CD set. This is a unique and beautiful way to house and display all three vinyl volumes of Complete Third. The slipcase edition of Vol. 3 will be available for Record Store Day, but no worries for those who only want the wax: Vol. 3 will be also be made available later as a stand-alone volume.

Track Lists:
Art Pepper Quartet

Art's Opus
I Surrender Dear
Diane
Pepper Pot
Besame Mucho
Blues At Twilight
Val's Pal
Blues At Twilight (alternate)


NRBQ - High Noon - A 50-Year Retrospective (Update)
Rocket Number 9
Flat Foot Flewzy
Barbara Carr
Don't She Look Good
Fergie's Prayer
C'mon Everybody
Down In My Heart
Captain Lou - w/ Lou Albano
One Big Parking Lot
I Don't Think Of…
Me And The Boys
Ridin' In My Car
Feel You Around Me
Over Your Head (alternate version)
Dummy
Love Is Waiting
Wacky Tobacky
Beverly
I'd Like To Know
Terry Got A Muffin
Sweet And Petite
Let Go
Fightin' Back
Greetings From Delaware
Keep This Love Goin' (live, previously unissued)
Ain't It All Right

Big Star - Complete Third: Vol. 3: Final Masters
Stroke It Noel
Downs
Femme Fatale
Thank You Friends
Holocaust
Jesus Christ
Blue Moon
Kizza Me
For You
O, Dana
Nightime
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On
Kanga Roo
Take Care
Big Black Car
Dream Lover
You Can't Have Me
Till The End Of The Day
Lovely Day
Nature Boy
Thank You Friends (Vocals/Strings-only Mix)

Conqueroo submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

More Record Store Day News

Record Store Day Music
