Billy Joel Plans To Play Less And Less Gigs

Joel has been playing a monthly residency at New York's Madison Square Garden and also launched a series of stadium tour dates across the U.S. back in January, which run until September.

The Piano Man shared his thinking about his future with Newsday. He told the publication, "I don't know that I'm going to be able to continue selling out shows at The Garden. Eventually there has to be an end to the arc. It has to start dissipating, and when we get an indication of that we'll probably fold the tent. I don't know when that will be."

He then added, "I'm probably going to start playing less and less gigs. Right now, we do a Garden show once a month and probably two other shows in other places around the country. I mean, I've got a new baby now and I'm trying to [spend more time] having a personal life. So I'm looking at less work."

Billy Joel 2017 Tour Dates:

04/5 - Uniondale, N.Y. - Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

04/14 - New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden Arena

04/28 - Atlanta, Ga. - SunTrust Park

05/13 - Los Angeles, Calif. - Dodger Stadium

05/25 - New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden Arena

07/14 - Cleveland, Ohio - Progressive Field

08/11 - Chicago, Ill. - Wrigley Field

08/30 - Boston, Mass. - Fenway Park

09/9 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Citizens Bank Park