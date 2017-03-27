Chris Brown Releases Explicit New Track 'Privacy'

"I need your body in ways that you don't understand/ But I'm losing my patience cuz we've been going over and over again/ Girl, I just want to take you home and get right to it," he sings in the song's intro.

Once things move into the bedroom, Brown doesn't play coy on "Privacy." Shortly after the two-minute mark, he switches gears from singing to rapping and begins listing off all the things he and his lady will do to one another. Earmuffs, children. Listen to "Privacy" here.